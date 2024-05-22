Business Standard
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 1164.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 117.51% to Rs 63.73 crore
Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 1164.62% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.51% to Rs 63.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 142.14% to Rs 70.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.95% to Rs 235.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.7329.30 118 235.14137.55 71 OPM %57.8119.49 -44.7035.96 - PBDT33.253.27 917 95.0940.93 132 PBT32.612.72 1099 92.6939.04 137 NP24.661.95 1165 70.5129.12 142
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

