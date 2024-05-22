Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 1164.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.51% to Rs 63.73 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 142.14% to Rs 70.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.95% to Rs 235.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 1164.62% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.51% to Rs 63.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.