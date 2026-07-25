Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 69.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.46% to Rs 77.91 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 69.21% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.46% to Rs 77.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.9150.7745.4039.9829.0617.1028.1616.2721.4912.70

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