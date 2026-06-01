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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit declines 62.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit declines 62.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

Sales rise 118.88% to Rs 147.61 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing declined 62.60% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.88% to Rs 147.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.10% to Rs 58.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.60% to Rs 420.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales147.6167.44 119 420.32206.44 104 OPM %7.5124.60 -23.1731.18 - PBDT8.9414.52 -38 83.6358.76 42 PBT8.5614.24 -40 82.4158.25 41 NP4.2911.47 -63 58.9742.70 38

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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