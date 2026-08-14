Arihant Foundations & Housing consolidated net profit rises 47.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.56% to Rs 134.24 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 47.34% to Rs 24.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.56% to Rs 134.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.134.2482.5827.0526.5031.6121.4631.2721.3124.0916.35

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