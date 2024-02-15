Sales rise 212.50% to Rs 32.50 crore

Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 875.27% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 212.50% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.32.5010.4039.6936.2511.051.7210.971.629.070.93