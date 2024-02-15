Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 875.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
Sales rise 212.50% to Rs 32.50 crore
Net profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 875.27% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 212.50% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.5010.40 213 OPM %39.6936.25 -PBDT11.051.72 542 PBT10.971.62 577 NP9.070.93 875
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 5500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 170.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 173.60% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 21.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Tinge, A Bangalore-based Cosmetics Brand, Allows Customers to Personalize Lipsticks, Foundations, And Concealers as per Their Preferences

Asian Paints acquires majority stake in Harind Chemicals

HUL, Avenue Supermarts, Gland Pharma in focus

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Stocks may open on flat note

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon