Sales rise 212.50% to Rs 32.50 croreNet profit of Arihant Foundations & Housing rose 875.27% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 212.50% to Rs 32.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.5010.40 213 OPM %39.6936.25 -PBDT11.051.72 542 PBT10.971.62 577 NP9.070.93 875
