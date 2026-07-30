Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.030.01400.001300.000.120.130.120.130.090.10

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