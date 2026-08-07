Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 38.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 131.59 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 38.53% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 131.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.131.59120.9620.9430.5113.5621.8512.8521.239.7815.91

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