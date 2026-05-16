Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 5.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 180.80 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 5.68% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 180.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.80% to Rs 46.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 550.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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