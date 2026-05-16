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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 5.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 5.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 180.80 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 5.68% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 180.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.80% to Rs 46.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 550.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales180.80152.58 18 550.97498.83 10 OPM %16.7214.41 -22.9720.97 - PBDT16.1310.76 50 63.9168.56 -7 PBT15.4010.11 52 61.0866.19 -8 NP11.9111.27 6 46.0454.68 -16

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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