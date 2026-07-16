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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 79-cr work order from J. Kumar-NCC JV

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 79-cr work order from J. Kumar-NCC JV

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

ArisInfra Solutions has secured a Rs 79.05 crore domestic work order from J. Kumar - NCC (GMLR) JV for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

The work order involves the loading, transportation and disposal of excavated tunnel material to approved dumping yards designated by J. Kumar NCC (GMLR) JV as part of the GMLR tunnelling project.

The contract is effective from the date of issuance and will remain valid until the completion of the excavated material disposal arising from the GMLR tunnelling activity, or until terminated in accordance with the terms of the work order.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of a work order.

 

ArisInfra Solutions further clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. It also said the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

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Arisinfra Solutions is a technology-enabled platform operating at the intersection of construction materials supply and execution infrastructure. The company serves contractors and developers across India through a platform that aggregates supply, manages procurement logistics, and provides execution capabilities across the construction value chain.

The scrip shed 0.47% to end at Rs 106.55 on the BSE on 15 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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