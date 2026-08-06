Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 410.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.12% to Rs 290.81 crore

Net profit of Arisinfra Solutions rose 410.27% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.12% to Rs 290.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 212.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.290.81212.0810.518.5628.579.9526.679.1916.893.31

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