ArisInfra Solutions jumps after Motilal Oswal picks up stake

ArisInfra Solutions surged 5.22% to Rs 136.75 after Motilal Oswal Financial Services acquired a sizeable stake in the company through a bulk deal, triggering strong investor interest.

Data from the exchanges shows that Motilal Oswal Financial Services bought 41,41,203 shares, equivalent to a 5.06% equity stake, on 28 April 2026 at an average price of Rs 122.76 on the BSE. The deal marked the single largest institutional purchase in the counter for the day. Motilal Oswal did not feature in the companys shareholding pattern as of March 2026, signalling a fresh entry.

The buying by Motilal Oswal came alongside notable exits from existing investors. Neomile Growth Fund-Series I offloaded 22,50,000 shares at an average price of Rs 121, while Neomile Corporate Advisory sold 17,50,000 shares at Rs 121.01. Marwadi Shares and Finance also pared 7,00,000 shares at Rs 132.

On the NSE, activity remained mixed. MC Jain Infoservices picked up 6,00,000 shares at Rs 122.68, while Mansi Share and Stock Broking and other participants were seen on both sides of the trade.

Arisinfra Solutions is a technology-enabled platform operating at the intersection of construction materials supply and execution infrastructure. The company serves contractors and developers across India through a platform that aggregates supply, manages procurement logistics, and provides execution capabilities across the construction value chain.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit soared 3921.05% to Rs 15.28 crore while net sales rose 48.96% to Rs 270.84 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.