Arisinfra Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 55.26% to Rs 343.36 croreNet profit of Arisinfra Solutions reported to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.26% to Rs 343.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2445.89% to Rs 52.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.05% to Rs 1067.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales343.36221.15 55 1067.46767.67 39 OPM %8.874.54 -9.436.52 - PBDT30.401.75 1637 85.2822.93 272 PBT28.740.97 2863 81.1319.62 314 NP19.84-1.37 LP 52.702.07 2446
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST