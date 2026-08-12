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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arkade Developers consolidated net profit declines 33.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit declines 33.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 146.97 crore

Net profit of Arkade Developers declined 33.66% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 146.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales146.97159.45 -8 OPM %18.9121.48 -PBDT29.2840.13 -27 PBT26.1138.20 -32 NP19.0828.76 -34

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST