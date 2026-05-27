Arkade Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 49.55% to Rs 196.58 croreNet loss of Arkade Developers reported to Rs 109.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 33.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 196.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.57% to Rs 5.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 816.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 683.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales196.58131.45 50 816.40683.10 20 OPM %19.2033.75 -23.1730.17 - PBDT39.9046.95 -15 200.29216.32 -7 PBT36.9645.49 -19 190.07211.41 -10 NP-109.4533.26 PL 5.38156.93 -97
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST