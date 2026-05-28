Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 221.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 175.58 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services rose 221.39% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.72% to Rs 56.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 645.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 730.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales175.58199.35 -12 645.87730.04 -12 OPM %54.2432.55 -44.0442.50 - PBDT42.4513.14 223 79.0570.88 12 PBT42.0912.66 232 77.3669.09 12 NP41.0112.76 221 56.6152.07 9
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST