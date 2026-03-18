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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arman Financial Services receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings & Research

Arman Financial Services receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings & Research

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Arman Financial Services announced that AcuitRatings & Research has reaffirmed the long-term credit rating of the Company's banking facilities and existing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) at 'ACUITE A-' (read as ACUITE A minus) with a 'Stable' outlook.

Further, AcuitRatings & Research has assigned a credit rating of 'ACUITE A-' (read as ACUITE A minus) with a 'Stable' outlook to the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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