Arman Financial Services receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings & Research

Arman Financial Services announced that AcuitRatings & Research has reaffirmed the long-term credit rating of the Company's banking facilities and existing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) at 'ACUITE A-' (read as ACUITE A minus) with a 'Stable' outlook.

Further, AcuitRatings & Research has assigned a credit rating of 'ACUITE A-' (read as ACUITE A minus) with a 'Stable' outlook to the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

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