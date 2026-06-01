Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 392.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.23% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings rose 392.31% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.23% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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