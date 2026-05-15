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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 57.03% to Rs 11.52 crore

Net loss of Aro Granite Industries reported to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.03% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.27% to Rs 73.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.5226.81 -57 73.52123.09 -40 OPM %-24.222.61 -2.045.12 - PBDT-3.892.57 PL -1.793.09 PL PBT-6.390.09 PL -11.62-6.85 -70 NP-6.410.02 PL -11.82-6.42 -84

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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