Arohan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 61.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 416.62 croreNet profit of Arohan Financial Services reported to Rs 61.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 42.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 416.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.52% to Rs 122.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 1544.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1689.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales416.62356.55 17 1544.501689.52 -9 OPM %53.9418.98 -44.7145.78 - PBDT86.78-62.65 LP 172.62144.94 19 PBT84.20-64.33 LP 163.41138.09 18 NP61.59-42.51 LP 122.33109.69 12
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST