Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 151.19% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 111.15% to Rs 87.84 croreNet profit of Arrow Greentech rose 151.19% to Rs 27.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 111.15% to Rs 87.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.8441.60 111 OPM %40.9034.25 -PBDT37.9016.07 136 PBT36.2714.26 154 NP27.3810.90 151
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST