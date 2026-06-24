ARSS Infrastructure bags road project of Rs 21.46 cr in State of Odisha
ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order of Rs 21.46 crore for improvement such as widening and strengthening of Dengapola to Champahat via Jantakothi-Podana- Tandikul, Naulo and Sorishpokhari road from 0/000 km to 14/647 km (except from 10/340 km to 10/970 km) in the district of Jagatsinghpur under state plan from office of the superintending Engineer, Jagatsinghpur (R&B) Division, Jagatsinghpur.
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:31 AM IST