ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net Loss of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 115.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.5318.68-40.47-617.29-10.61-114.94-10.87-115.19-10.90-115.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News