ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 29.78% to Rs 75.40 crore
Net loss of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 75.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 107.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales75.40107.37 -30 OPM %-37.73-1.67 -PBDT-21.170.85 PL PBT-21.410.63 PL NP-21.870.07 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

