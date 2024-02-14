Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Art Nirman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 267.65% to Rs 3.75 crore
Net profit of Art Nirman reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 267.65% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.751.02 268 OPM %6.136.86 -PBDT0.250.07 257 PBT0.08-0.11 LP NP0.08-0.11 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 130.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Market may open on subdued note

Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 160.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon