Art Nirman reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 267.65% to Rs 3.75 croreNet profit of Art Nirman reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 267.65% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.751.02 268 OPM %6.136.86 -PBDT0.250.07 257 PBT0.08-0.11 LP NP0.08-0.11 LP
