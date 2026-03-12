Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr order from NHAI

Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr order from NHAI

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Artefact Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.27 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to an exchange filing, the company has received a contract for supervision consultancy services for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the construction and upgradation of a national highway section from Raisinghnagar to Poogal in Rajasthan. The project involves upgrading the highway to a two-lane road with paved shoulders from design chainage 101.000 km to 236.460 km, covering a total length of 162.460 km. The project falls under Phase I of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode under Bharatmala Package-06 (P-II), second call. Artefact Projects will execute the assignment in association with Pioneer Infra Consultants and Neoteric LLP.

The company stated that its contracted fee for the project is Rs 3,27,71,800 and the execution period is 36 months.

 

The company further clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Artefact provides engineering, architectural, and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Having a global presence through collaboration with renowned international consultants, experienced technical experts, and professionals, together with a dedicated management, Artefact is a leading name in the sector.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 34.67% to Rs 1.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1.24 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 8.04% to Rs 6.74 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 7.33 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Artefact Projects added 0.44% to end at Rs 62 on the BSE.

As of 12 March 2026, the companys market capitalisation stood at Rs 45.11 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

