Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.44% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 7.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.44% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.172.2135.6525.791.361.461.261.350.941.02

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