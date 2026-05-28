Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 85.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 85.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.61% to Rs 5.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 32.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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