Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 30.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 279.23 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 30.40% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 279.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.40% to Rs 103.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 1081.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 936.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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