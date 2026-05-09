Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 30.40% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 279.23 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 30.40% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 279.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.40% to Rs 103.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 1081.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 936.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales279.23239.90 16 1081.24936.92 15 OPM %18.4814.96 -17.4016.20 - PBDT53.0140.41 31 190.31152.83 25 PBT40.2528.66 40 142.25107.67 32 NP30.0323.03 30 103.6282.63 25
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST