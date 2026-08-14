Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material consolidated net profit rises 1954.10% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 644.89% to Rs 50.28 croreNet profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 1954.10% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 644.89% to Rs 50.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.286.75 645 OPM %33.936.81 -PBDT17.410.89 1856 PBT16.820.88 1811 NP12.530.61 1954
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST