Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material consolidated net profit rises 2149.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1019.46% to Rs 46.01 crore

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 2149.06% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1019.46% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1198.94% to Rs 36.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 475.10% to Rs 150.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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