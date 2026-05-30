Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material consolidated net profit rises 2149.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1019.46% to Rs 46.01 croreNet profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 2149.06% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1019.46% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1198.94% to Rs 36.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 475.10% to Rs 150.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.014.11 1019 150.1026.10 475 OPM %34.492.68 -32.7811.49 - PBDT16.520.57 2798 50.593.73 1256 PBT16.020.56 2761 49.233.71 1227 NP11.920.53 2149 36.762.83 1199
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST