Artson Q4 PAT spurts 460% YoY to Rs 3 crore

Artson reported that its standalone net profit surged 460% to Rs 3.36 crore despite a 24.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 38.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.30 crore, registering a 314% rise compared with Rs 0.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses declined 29.75% year-on-year to Rs 35.50 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 7.99 crore (down 53.25% YoY), while project execution expenses were at Rs 17.84 crore (down 26.42% YoY). Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 4.67 crore (up 15.36% YoY), and finance cost came in at Rs 0.17 crore (down 36.85% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 10.88 crore in FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 44% year-on-year to Rs 163.58 crore in FY26.

Artson (formerly known as Artson Engineering) is a design, engineering, procurement, and construction company in the oil, gas, and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialized in tankages, piping, and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

Shares of Artson rose 2.26% to close at Rs 158.50 on the BSE.