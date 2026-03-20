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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson spurts after securing Rs 42-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

Artson spurts after securing Rs 42-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Artson jumped 4.46% to Rs 148.60 after the company announced it has secured an order worth Rs 42.22 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an exchange filing, the scope of the contract includes supply, fabrication, testing, painting, packing and forwarding, loading, transportation, and transit insurance of prefabricated steel structures for the CHP on a DAP site basis.

The company stated that the total value of the order is Rs 42.22 crore and the project is scheduled to be completed within six months.

The company also clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

 

Artson is operating in one segment, viz., supply of equipment, steel structure and site services for mechanical works.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 79.4% year on year to Rs 31.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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