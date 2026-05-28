Aruna Hotels standalone net profit declines 62.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Aruna Hotels declined 62.75% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.36% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 25.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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