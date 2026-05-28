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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aruna Hotels standalone net profit declines 62.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Aruna Hotels standalone net profit declines 62.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Aruna Hotels declined 62.75% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.36% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 25.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.236.11 2 25.1023.67 6 OPM %23.9223.57 -24.5416.27 - PBDT1.381.63 -15 5.292.97 78 PBT0.851.10 -23 3.160.16 1875 NP0.571.53 -63 0.811.03 -21

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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