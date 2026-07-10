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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit declines 70.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit declines 70.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 8.20 crore

Net profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures declined 70.24% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.208.71 -6 OPM %25.2441.33 -PBDT1.652.99 -45 PBT0.812.17 -63 NP0.612.05 -70

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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