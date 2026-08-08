Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 894.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.35% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 894.12% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.35% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.237.4814.454.552.610.472.290.181.690.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News