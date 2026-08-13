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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 2500.96 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 0.39% to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 2500.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2006.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2500.962006.32 25 OPM %9.618.84 -PBDT204.57145.36 41 PBT111.4576.36 46 NP53.4553.24 0

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST