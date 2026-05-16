Arvind consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 2553.09 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 5.74% to Rs 159.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 2553.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2220.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.10% to Rs 413.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 353.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 9303.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8328.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

2553.092220.699303.198328.8111.9911.0110.8010.23293.97227.41902.64751.58216.41158.36612.31492.87159.71151.04413.94353.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News