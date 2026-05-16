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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 5.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 2553.09 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 5.74% to Rs 159.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 2553.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2220.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.10% to Rs 413.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 353.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 9303.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8328.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2553.092220.69 15 9303.198328.81 12 OPM %11.9911.01 -10.8010.23 - PBDT293.97227.41 29 902.64751.58 20 PBT216.41158.36 37 612.31492.87 24 NP159.71151.04 6 413.94353.49 17

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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