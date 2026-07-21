Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 1278.50 crore

Net profit of Arvind Fashions declined 23.87% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 1278.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1107.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1278.501107.3112.4812.04118.84107.3540.0338.849.5712.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News