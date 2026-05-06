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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arvind Fashions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 1364.79 crore

Net profit of Arvind Fashions reported to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 93.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 1364.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1189.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 122.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 5266.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4619.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1364.791189.06 15 5266.194619.84 14 OPM %13.8513.34 -13.3813.03 - PBDT151.49131.17 15 574.91480.84 20 PBT76.4366.36 15 285.23225.12 27 NP46.97-93.15 LP 122.57-35.57 LP

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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