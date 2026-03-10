Arvind SmartSpaces acquires residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

With top-line potential of Rs 330 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces announced that it has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru with a total estimated saleable area of ~2.5 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 330 crore. The project is acquired on an outright basis.

This project is located in Nagondanahalli area in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This addition follows the acquisition of the Sarjapur Road high-rise project signed in Feb 2026.

Commenting on this development, Priyansh Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces said, FY26 continues to be a strong year for our vertical development portfolio. We are happy to add our third high-rise project in Bengaluru in the year. With this project addition, our cumulative new business development topline potential for the year stands at ~Rs. 2,840 crore, with the three new Bengaluru additions totaling Rs. 1,740 crore. Brand 'Arvind' continues to resonate strongly with homebuyers and landowners alike, and we look forward to adding new projects across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and MMR.

