Arvind SmartSpaces announces redevelopment project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai
With revenue potential of Rs 2,400 cr
Arvind SmartSpaces announced the signing of a residential high-rise project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The project has a top-line potential of ~Rs. 2,400 crore , with a total saleable carpet area of ~0.67 million sq. ft. The project is being done in partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors. The Company will jointly do a redevelopment in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West, one of the most sought-after micro markets in Mumbai's Western suburbs.
This project marks the Company's third housing project in MMR and its second high-rise project in the city, further strengthening its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST