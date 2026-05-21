Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 120.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 155.39 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 120.99% to Rs 42.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 155.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.72% to Rs 96.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 564.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 713.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales155.39163.09 -5 564.05713.30 -21 OPM %38.1620.58 -26.9323.57 - PBDT55.9736.83 52 141.47170.15 -17 PBT54.3135.57 53 135.13165.23 -18 NP42.3219.15 121 96.44110.49 -13
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST