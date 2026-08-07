Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 785.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 212.14% to Rs 317.63 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 785.60% to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 212.14% to Rs 317.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.317.63101.7649.2421.10138.6818.16133.9116.5999.0111.18

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