Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 785.60% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 212.14% to Rs 317.63 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 785.60% to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 212.14% to Rs 317.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales317.63101.76 212 OPM %49.2421.10 -PBDT138.6818.16 664 PBT133.9116.59 707 NP99.0111.18 786
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST