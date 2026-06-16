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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Smartspaces gains after securing new housing project in South Ahmedabad

Arvind Smartspaces gains after securing new housing project in South Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Arvind Smartspaces added 2.86% to Rs 611.60 after the company signed a new residential development project located on Kerala-Nalsarovar Road in South Ahmedabad, with an estimated top-line of aproximately Rs 180 crore

South Ahmedabad has emerged as one of the most promising micro-markets for plotted developments and weekend homes in the Ahmedabad region, driven by increasing demand and improving infrastructure connectivity.

Priyansh Kapoor, MD and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces said, We are happy to announce the acquisition of this residential plotted development project in the high potential market of South Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad continues to offer compelling growth opportunities in the horizontal real estate segment, driven by robust infrastructure development and growing demand for plotted developments. The company has established several benchmarks in the plotting and villa segments and is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities in this space.

 

Arvind SmartSpaces is an Ahmedabad-based real estate developer with around 100.1 million square feet of projects across India. The company has developments in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, and operates under the Arvind Group brand.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 121.06% to Rs 42.31 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19.14crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 4.73% YoY to Rs 155.38 crore in Q4 FY26.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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