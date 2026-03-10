Arvind SmartSpaces jumps after Pirojsha Adi Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

Arvind SmartSpaces surged 10.68% to Rs 554.40 after Pirojsha Adi Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties, acquired shares in the company through a bulk deal on the BSE.

According to bulk deal data dated 9 March 2026, Pirojsha Adi Godrej purchased 8,17,530 shares, representing about 1.78% equity in the real estate developer, at a price of Rs 498 per share.

The shares were sold by HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1, which offloaded the same number of shares at the same price.

As of December 2025, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 held an 8.79% stake in Arvind SmartSpaces, equivalent to 40,32,200 shares. The name of Pirojsha Adi Godrej did not appear in the companys December quarter shareholding pattern.

According to BSE shareholding data, the total public shareholding in Arvind SmartSpaces stood at 50.18% as of December 2025.

Arvind SmartSpaces is an Ahmedabad-based real estate developer with around 110 million square feet of projects across India. The company has developments in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, and operates under the Arvind Group brand.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces declined 39.76% to Rs 28.76 crore while net sales declined 20.83% to Rs 166.39 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News