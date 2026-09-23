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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces receives bookings over Rs 500 cr in 'Arvind Sylva - The Green Reserve'

Arvind SmartSpaces receives bookings over Rs 500 cr in 'Arvind Sylva - The Green Reserve'

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Located on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru

Arvind SmartSpaces announced bookings of over Rs. 500 crore in Arvind Sylva The Green Reserve within 30 days of its launch, representing inventory absorption of ~60% by value. The project was acquired on outright basis in February 2026 with topline potential of ~Rs 860 crore.

Located on Sarjapur Road, one of Bengaluru's key residential and commercial growth corridors, Arvind Sylva offers connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City, Whitefield and several of the city's leading IT and business hubs. The development is designed around the belief that nature should be an integral part of how modern urban communities are conceived and experienced.

 

Arvind Sylva is spread across 4.7 acres, Arvind Sylva comprises around 375 premium residences with 70%+ open spaces, bringing together expansive green landscapes, contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned amenities. With 1,000+ varieties of flora, a 15,000+ sq. ft. grand designer clubhouse and 40+ curated lifestyle indulgences, the project seeks to create an environment where green abundance and contemporary living coexist seamlessly.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:50 AM IST