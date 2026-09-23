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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces surges after Bengaluru project records bookings of over Rs 500 crore

Arvind SmartSpaces surges after Bengaluru project records bookings of over Rs 500 crore

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Arvind SmartSpaces jumped 10.58% to Rs 650 after the company said that Arvind Sylva, which is its recently launched project in Bengaluru, has recorded bookings of over Rs 500 crore within 30 days of its launch.

The booking quantum represents inventory absorption of nearly 60% by value. The project was acquired on outright basis in February 2026 with topline potential of approximately Rs 860 crore.

Located on Sarjapur Road, one of Bengalurus key residential and commercial growth corridors, Arvind Sylva offers connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City, Whitefield and several of the citys leading IT and business hubs.

 

The project is spread across 4.7 acres, and it comprises of around 375 premium residences with 70%-plus open spaces.

Priyansh Kapoor, managing director & CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, said: "Arvind Sylva is the largest vertical project we have launched to date, conceived as a green reserve where nature, design and community come together in a home built to last for generations.

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The higher booking statistically validates both our market selection and our move into premium high-rise; we look forward to delivering a superior product in line with our customer expectations."

Arvind SmartSpaces is an Ahmedabad-based real estate developer with around 100.1 million square feet of projects across India. The company has developments in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, and operates under the Arvind Group brand.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales increased by 212.14% to Rs 317.63 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 11:31 AM IST