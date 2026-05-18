Aryaman Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 18.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 70.08% to Rs 7.69 croreNet profit of Aryaman Capital Markets declined 18.80% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.08% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.19% to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 59.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.6925.70 -70 59.0874.59 -21 OPM %50.2017.63 -53.6737.40 - PBDT4.245.35 -21 33.3027.05 23 PBT4.205.32 -21 33.1426.94 23 NP4.325.32 -19 27.7922.93 21
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:04 PM IST