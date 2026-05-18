Aryaman Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 18.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 70.08% to Rs 7.69 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Capital Markets declined 18.80% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.08% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.19% to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 59.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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