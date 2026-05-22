Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 45.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 73.43% to Rs 10.48 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services declined 45.16% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.43% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.31% to Rs 29.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.73% to Rs 78.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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