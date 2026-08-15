Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 0.90% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.9328.79 -31 OPM %80.2352.38 -PBDT17.0115.68 8 PBT16.9515.63 8 NP10.1310.04 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ratnakar Securities consolidated net profit rises 442.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Ratnakar Securities consolidated net profit rises 442.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Anik Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anik Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shukra Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST